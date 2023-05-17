Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 446.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,060,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,323 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,817 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $38,253,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,660 shares during the period. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $32,506,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNH opened at $41.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

