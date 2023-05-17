Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.
TAK has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance
TAK opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical
About Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.