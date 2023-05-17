Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

TAK has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

TAK opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 324.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 3,593,286 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,410,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,904,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,178 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1,435.2% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,817,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,238,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,382 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

