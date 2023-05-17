Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,830 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Moreno Evelyn V grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,411,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

JNJ opened at $159.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

