TE Connectivity Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $6.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.85.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $120.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.9% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

