Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading 5.6% Higher

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.32. 1,126,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,990,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.17 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 562,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $804,180.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,565,812 shares in the company, valued at $22,259,111.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,600,198 shares of company stock worth $12,944,759. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 14.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 13.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 8.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 20.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 8.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

