Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded at Macquarie

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.40 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.10. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TME. 86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.14.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of TME opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
