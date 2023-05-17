Tether Gold (XAUT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $96.60 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,993.71 or 0.07413873 BTC on exchanges. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $96.60 million and $13.39 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

