The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Up 5.6% in April

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Kansai Electric Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KAEPY opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. Kansai Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03.

About Kansai Electric Power

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of electric power, heat supply, telecommunications and gas supply services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Transmission and Distribution, Information and Telecommunications (IT), and Life and Business Solution. The Electric Power Transmission and Distribution segment covers electricity and gas supply, through fuel procurement, power generation, transmission and distribution and sales.

