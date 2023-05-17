The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Up 5.6% in April

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.
Kansai Electric Power Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KAEPY opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. Kansai Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03.
About Kansai Electric Power
