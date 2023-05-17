The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives $37.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYT. StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

New York Times Stock Down 1.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $36.16 on Friday. New York Times has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $36.40.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $560.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

