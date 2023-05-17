The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 132.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,538 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk Price Performance

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $122,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,585,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $76.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

