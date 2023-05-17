Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Tiptree has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. Tiptree has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $369.53 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tiptree

In other Tiptree news, CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,565. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tiptree by 139.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Tiptree during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Tiptree by 95.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

(Get Rating)

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.