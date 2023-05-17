Tomer Yosef-Or Acquires 24,671 Shares of KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Stock

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) Director Tomer Yosef-Or bought 24,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $27,878.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,878.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KORE Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of KORE Group stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. KORE Group had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KORE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 80,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 400.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 226,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of KORE Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

