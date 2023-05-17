Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,302 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 38,267% compared to the typical volume of 6 put options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NeoGames from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NeoGames by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in NeoGames by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NeoGames by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in NeoGames by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NeoGames by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGMS opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $927.32 million, a P/E ratio of -40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

