Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,128 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 200.0% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after buying an additional 5,165,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 117.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after buying an additional 4,838,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Transocean by 19.6% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,698,403 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $68,415,000 after buying an additional 4,547,493 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Compass Point raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.