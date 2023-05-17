Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 130 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE BIO opened at $384.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $453.88 and a 200-day moving average of $441.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $572.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

