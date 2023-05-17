Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,520 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZI shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

