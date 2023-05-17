Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,855,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cognex by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $472,094,000 after acquiring an additional 826,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cognex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cognex by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,142,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after acquiring an additional 717,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,365,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,938,000 after acquiring an additional 883,697 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

Cognex Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,887 shares of company stock worth $290,525. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.