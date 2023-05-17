Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,460 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,271,000 after buying an additional 302,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,358,000 after buying an additional 198,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aramark by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,894,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,708,000 after buying an additional 121,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 12.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,831,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,352,000 after buying an additional 428,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Aramark by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,780,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,941,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Stock Up 0.4 %

Aramark stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.81%.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Articles

