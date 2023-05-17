Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,557 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $3,903,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,177,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $176.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

