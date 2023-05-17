Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 570 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,239 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $103.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.60. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Further Reading

