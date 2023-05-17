Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 760 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,105,000 after acquiring an additional 658,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,250,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 12.0% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,245,000 after purchasing an additional 201,546 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,277,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,347,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,385,000 after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of CDAY opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.46. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -243.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $448,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,345,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $448,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,345,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $497,735.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,042.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,896 shares of company stock worth $2,616,959. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Stories

