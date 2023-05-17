Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 840 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,009 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 43.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,659,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

