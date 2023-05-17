Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 8,636 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Lear by 2,027.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lear by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lear by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Lear by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lear news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,532 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lear Trading Down 1.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $120.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 43.63%.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Articles

