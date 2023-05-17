Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.04. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.78.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.