Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 356.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Black Knight by 65.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

NYSE:BKI opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $72.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

