Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,261 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 756,539 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 542,036 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,718,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Williams Trading lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

NYSE DKS opened at $131.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.14 and a 200 day moving average of $128.66.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

