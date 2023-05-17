Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HII. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,664,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,033,193,000 after buying an additional 67,704 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after buying an additional 47,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,568,000 after buying an additional 54,386 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 357,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 341,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,821,000 after buying an additional 99,036 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,424 shares of company stock worth $1,621,296. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $196.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.15. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

