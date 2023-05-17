Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3,705.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,795,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after buying an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 141.6% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,992,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,659,000 after buying an additional 1,167,861 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 252.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 744,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after buying an additional 532,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 22.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,245,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,876,000 after buying an additional 408,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.4141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading

