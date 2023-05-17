Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 16.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,446.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,276 shares of company stock valued at $18,439,939. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paylocity Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms have commented on PCTY. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

PCTY stock opened at $168.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.49. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

