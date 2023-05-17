Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.53 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.45.

Shares of CCL opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

