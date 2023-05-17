Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.07% of Acuity Brands worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

AYI stock opened at $155.20 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $333,643.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.