Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Life Storage by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,417,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Life Storage by 728.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Life Storage by 25.8% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,529,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $131.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.63. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSI. Wolfe Research cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

