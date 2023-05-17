Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.68 Million Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,575 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $107,916,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 514.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock worth $69,307,000 after buying an additional 7,146,133 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,800,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,803,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $105,991,000 after buying an additional 1,493,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at $439,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Articles

