Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.82 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,073.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 719,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,818,000 after purchasing an additional 657,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,153,000 after purchasing an additional 559,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,762,000 after purchasing an additional 506,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after purchasing an additional 451,263 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.18.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 2,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $183,397.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,322.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,611.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 2,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $183,397.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,322.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,063 shares of company stock worth $15,711,064. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $82.45 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.89. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

