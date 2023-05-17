Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 669.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

CubeSmart Trading Down 1.3 %

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

NYSE CUBE opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 126.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.