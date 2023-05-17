Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,599 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RIVN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

