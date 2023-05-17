Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.23 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.7 %

EMN opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $112.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

