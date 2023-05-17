Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Five Below by 63.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,795,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $76,163,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $28,851,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 31.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 810,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,537,000 after acquiring an additional 192,857 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $192.39 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.43.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.