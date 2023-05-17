Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 10,356 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $80,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NRG stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.04%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

