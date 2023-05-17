Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 468.10, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.92. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $48.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $88,676.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,174.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $88,676.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,174.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,972 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $85,762.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,853,382.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $679,053. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

