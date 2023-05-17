Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 126.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,703 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.10% of Premier worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Premier by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,539,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,664,000 after purchasing an additional 248,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Premier by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,771,000 after purchasing an additional 133,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,365,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,230,000 after buying an additional 177,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,534,000 after buying an additional 206,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,307,000 after buying an additional 63,399 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINC stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

