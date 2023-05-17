Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.06. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $194.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Zscaler from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. KGI Securities downgraded Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.