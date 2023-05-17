Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 126 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,261.33 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,284.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $911.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $825.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 235 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,753,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 563 shares of company stock valued at $373,838 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

