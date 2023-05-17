Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 26,418 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,418 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Crown by 13,132.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,251,000 after buying an additional 2,308,801 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Crown by 559.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,763,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,900,000 after buying an additional 1,495,925 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,112,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Crown by 321.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,464,000 after buying an additional 728,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in Crown by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,154,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,627,000 after buying an additional 684,077 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CCK stock opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.26. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $110.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Stories

