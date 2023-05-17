Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,690 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,549 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 121.1% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.