Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 310 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after buying an additional 146,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,101,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after acquiring an additional 250,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $134.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.10 and a 200 day moving average of $135.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $154.65.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,578 shares of company stock valued at $10,507,176. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.71.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

