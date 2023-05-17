Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 4,722 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.17.

JLL opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.86 and a 200 day moving average of $157.31. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

