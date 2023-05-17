Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 484 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,846 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in F5 in the third quarter worth $47,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in F5 in the third quarter worth $28,193,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F5 by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in F5 by 174.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,970,000 after acquiring an additional 158,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.13.

Shares of FFIV opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $320,267.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,125,854.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,771 shares of company stock worth $1,356,759 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

