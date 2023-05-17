Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 5,610 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 1,296.7% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.204 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.28%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,156,770.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,126,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Burke acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

