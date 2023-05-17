Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 44.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:FRT opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $118.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.11%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

